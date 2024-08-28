Five Below Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $830.1M, EPS Misses at $0.60

Company Faces Challenges Amidst Macro Pressures

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $830.1 million, up by 9.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $822.21 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.60, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.72.
  • Net Income: $33.0 million, compared to $46.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Store Expansion: Opened 62 new stores, ending the quarter with 1,667 stores, an 18.5% increase from the previous year.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 5.7% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $41.5 million, down from $58.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately 85,000 shares at a cost of $10.0 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Five Below Inc (FIVE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter ended August 3, 2024, Five Below Inc reported net sales of $830.1 million, a 9.4% increase from $759.0 million in the same period last year. However, comparable sales decreased by 5.7%. The company opened 62 new stores, bringing the total to 1,667 stores across 43 states, an 18.5% increase from the previous year.

1828898112496889856.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the increase in net sales, Five Below Inc faced several challenges. Operating income decreased to $41.5 million from $58.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income was $37.0 million. The effective tax rate was 25.9%, slightly higher than the 25.6% in the same period last year. Net income also declined to $33.0 million from $46.8 million, with adjusted net income at $29.7 million.

Ken Bull, Interim CEO, President, and COO of Five Below, commented, “Our second quarter results fell short of what we know this business is capable of delivering. Our response to the macro pressures of the last few years and the evolving consumer environment has required even greater execution, compelling and differentiated assortments and focus on the customer."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $830.1 million $759.0 million
Operating Income $41.5 million $58.6 million
Net Income $33.0 million $46.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.60 $0.84

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Five Below Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $209.0 million, up from $179.7 million at the beginning of the period. The company’s total assets stood at $4.01 billion, with total liabilities at $2.41 billion. Shareholders' equity was $1.61 billion.

Outlook and Future Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Five Below Inc expects net sales to be in the range of $780 million to $800 million, with a mid-single digit decrease in comparable sales. The company anticipates a net loss between $2 million and $13 million, with adjusted net income ranging from $5 million to $12 million. Diluted loss per common share is expected to be between $0.04 and $0.24, with adjusted diluted income per common share between $0.10 and $0.22.

For the full year of fiscal 2024, the company projects net sales between $3.73 billion and $3.80 billion, with a 4% to 5.5% decrease in comparable sales. Net income is expected to range from $220 million to $244 million, with adjusted net income between $241 million and $261 million. Diluted income per common share is forecasted to be between $3.98 and $4.41, with adjusted diluted income per common share between $4.35 and $4.71.

Ken Bull added, "The good news is we believe the issues are fixable. We are refocused on delivering an edited assortment that leads with value and newness to wow our core pre-teen and teen customer, maximizing each of our worlds and offering a fun store experience that reflects our brand."

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Five Below Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.