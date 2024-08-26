aFull Year 2024 EVT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Jane Hastings - EVT Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land. I'm speaking to you from today the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders past and present, and I'd like to acknowledge any and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.



Thanks, everyone, for joining the call. We were pleased to achieve underlying group revenue growth up 4% to $1.221 billion adjusted for the benefit of the German government subsidies in the prior year. The hotels division achieved a record result with revenue of $407.4 million, up 15.5%.



Full year entertainment revenue was up $714.8 million, and that was certainly a year of two halves for entertainment with a record first quarter and a good first half. The disruption that followed from the Hollywood strikes, which shut down film production materially impacted the second half with fewer blockbusters released. And I'll explain this further in the presentation.



As repo