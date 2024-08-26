Aug 26, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
Jane Hastings - EVT Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Hi, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land. I'm speaking to you from today the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders past and present, and I'd like to acknowledge any and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.
Thanks, everyone, for joining the call. We were pleased to achieve underlying group revenue growth up 4% to $1.221 billion adjusted for the benefit of the German government subsidies in the prior year. The hotels division achieved a record result with revenue of $407.4 million, up 15.5%.
Full year entertainment revenue was up $714.8 million, and that was certainly a year of two halves for entertainment with a record first quarter and a good first half. The disruption that followed from the Hollywood strikes, which shut down film production materially impacted the second half with fewer blockbusters released. And I'll explain this further in the presentation.
As repo
aFull Year 2024 EVT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...