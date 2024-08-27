Release Date: August 27, 2024

Positive Points

Heico Corp (HEI, Financial) reported record consolidated operating income and net sales for Q3 2024, with increases of 45% and 37% respectively compared to Q3 2023.

Consolidated net income rose by 34% to a record $136.6 million or $0.97 per diluted share, up from $102 million or $0.74 per diluted share in Q3 2023.

The Flight Support Group achieved all-time quarterly net sales and operating income records, with improvements of 68% and 72% respectively over Q3 2023.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 45% to $261.4 million, up from $179.8 million in Q3 2023, and the net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 2.11 times from 3.04 times.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 47% to $214 million, up from $145.9 million in Q3 2023, and the company increased its regular semi-annual cash dividend by 10%.

Negative Points

Heico Corp (HEI) faces ongoing supply chain challenges, particularly affecting the repair business due to vendors' inability to meet commitments.

The Electronic Technologies Group (ETG) experienced a slight net sales decrease, reflecting lower sales in other electronics and medical products.

The company had to impair a trade name due to changes in end-market expectations, resulting in a $6 million charge.

Despite strong overall performance, there are concerns about potential overcapacity in the airline industry, which could impact future order patterns.

The commercial OE production has been softer than expected due to slower-than-anticipated production ramps at Airbus and Boeing, affecting related sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Eric, FSG's organic growth rate accelerated relative to the prior two quarters. Does this reflect the maturing integration between HEICO and Wencor, or is it simply a function of market demand strengthening?

A: The market remains strong, but the incredible 17% growth rate is due to two factors: our continued wins in the marketplace and the addition of Wencor, which has broadened our product line. Our customers view us as a more complete supplier, and we are growing our market share.

Q: Are you seeing any evidence of overcapacity in the order patterns from airlines?

A: No, we are not. Some airlines have trimmed back their purchases, but this has been offset by strength at other customers. The market for us remains quite strong.

Q: How would you characterize the M&A pipeline as it stands today relative to the prior year?

A: Our pipeline remains incredibly robust. We have many projects in the works, and our reputation has made us an attractive counterparty for sellers. The pipeline is very full, and we are looking more for non-private equity deals, which are more in our best interest.

Q: What was the blended organic growth rate for the company in the quarter?

A: The blended organic growth rate for the whole company was a tick over 7%.

Q: Eric, you mentioned accelerating growth in the aftermarket replacement parts business. Was pricing an element of that growth, or is it more of a volume story?

A: It is mostly a volume story. We have been firm about passing along price increases to our customers, but the vast majority of the growth is due to volume.

Q: Victor, the ETG business has bounced around from positive to negative on the organic side. What changed the outlook for a more significant ramp in the back half of the year?

A: The outlook hasn't really changed. We anticipated quarterly volatility, but the overall trend remains positive. We expect a return to growth in these end-markets during the first half of fiscal '25.

Q: Eric, has the organic growth at Wencor kept up with or exceeded the overall growth of FSG over the last few quarters?

A: The organic growth at Wencor is very consistent with FSG. They are doing very well and consistent with the legacy HEICO businesses.

Q: How do you see the margins for FSG and ETG evolving over the next three to five years?

A: As we continue to grow the volume of the business, we expect to eke out incremental margin gains consistent with our history. The EBITA margin is already elevated, and we expect it to continue to stabilize and improve.

Q: How are you thinking about leverage given the M&A pipeline and your ability to de-lever?

A: As long as we can keep our leverage under three times, there are opportunities for us. We focus on acquiring high-margin businesses, which have less impact on our leverage.

Q: What drove the 50-basis-point drop in FSG margins sequentially?

A: There is nothing unusual about the margin sequentially. It is within the expected range, and there are always puts and takes due to shifts in mix.

