Q2 2024 Ur-Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Penne Goplerud, Ur-Energy's General Counsel.



Penne Goplerud - Ur-Energy Inc - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Thank you all for joining us for our teleconference and webcast this morning. We are required to draw the attention of all of our participants to the legal disclaimers contained in this morning's slide presentation, which apply equally to our oral presentation today. At slide 2, you will find legal disclaimers with regard to forward-looking statements, risk factors and projections as well as other cautionary notes to investors. We ask that you read and consider these disclaimers carefully before investing in our shares.



As well, risk factors inherent in forward-looking statements and