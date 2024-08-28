Full Year 2024 Horizon Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Richard Beament - Horizon Oil Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thanks very much. Welcome, everybody, to today's presentation. With me is Kyle Keen, the company's CFO, and let's get started.



Well, we've come to the end of yet another strong year for the company, a year which has been transformative for the company, driven by the successful acquisition of the Mereenie asset. This acquisition was a crucial milestone adding a third production asset to the company's portfolio, which provides several strategic benefits, a diversified production base, materially increased reserves and a production base which extends well beyond the expiry of our existing assets.



And then the subsequent signing of a long-term strategic gas sales agreement with the Northern Territory government and the recent joint venture approval of a two well infill drilling program so soon after completing the acquisition with tremendous outcomes and really underscore the strategic merit of the transaction.



Now look, before I dive into the presentation, I wanted