Full Year 2024 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Karen Borg - Somnomed Ltd - Joint Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



welcome to SomnoMed's Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Karen Borg, Co-CEO of SomnoMed, and I'm joined by Amrita Blickstead, my Co-CEO. We're excited to be presenting the highlights of our financial and operational performance for the year ended June 30, 2024, before opening the call to your questions. I'll move across to FY24 and provide a snapshot on slide 4.



FY24 was a reset year for SomnoMed as we focused on building the foundations for sustainable and profitable long-term growth. We delivered on our guidance with revenue growth of 9.6% year-over-year to $91.7 million and an EBITDA of $0.6 million. It was a year to get the foundations right. A reminder that when Amrita and I came into the business, there were key immediate operational and financial issues that we now feel comfortable saying, have been taken care of or on track to be, and we can look ahead with confidence that we will continue to deliver against stated targets.



We achieved these results by primarily driving operational focus,