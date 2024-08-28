Q2 2024 VNET Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and you can find a copy on our IR site, as well as on Newswire services.



Please note that today's call will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to