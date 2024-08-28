Q2 2024 Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Lexinfintech's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Mandy Dong, Head of IR of Lexin. Please go ahead.



Mandy Dong - Lexinfintech Holding Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Amber. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Lexin's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website. Joining me today are our CEO, Jay Xiao; CRO, Arvin Qiao; and CFO, James Zheng.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you of our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call. During the call, we may refer to business outlooks and forward-looking statements, which are based on our current plans, estimates, and projections.



The actual results may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking