Half Year 2024 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

I will now hand the floor to Patrick Bowes, Chief of Investor Relations to begin. So Patrick, please go ahead when you're ready.



Patrick Bowes - Prudential PLC - Investor Relations



Thank you, Adam, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I'm delighted. I'm joined by our CFO and CEO. And I'll pass over to Anil to give us some opening remarks.



Anil Wadhwani - Prudential PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. A very warm welcome to our results call. I'm Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential plc, and I'm delighted to provide you with an update on our first half 2024 results.



Building on last year's exceptional growth of 47%, our new business profit for the first half grew by 8% to $1.5 billion, excluding economic effects. This growth was both