Half Year 2024 Novozymes A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Tobias Bjorklund - Novozymes A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Novonesis conference call for the first half year of 2024. My name is Tobias BjÃ¶rklund, as mentioned. And I'm heading up the Investor Relations here at Novonesis. At this call, our CEO, Ester Baiget; and our CFO, Rainer Lehmann, will review our performance and the key events over the first six months of the year as well as the outlook for the full year.



Attending today's call, we also have Jacob Paulsen, EVP of Food and Beverage Biosolutions; Amy Byrick, EVP of Human Health Biosolutions; Tina FanÃ¸, EVP of Planetary Health Biosolutions; and Claus Fuglsang, Chief Scientific Officer. The conference call will take about 45 minutes, including Q&A. Please change to the next slide.



As usual, I would like to remind you that the information presented during the call is unaudited and that management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current