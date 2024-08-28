Q2 2024 MPC Container Ships ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Constantin Baack - MPC Container Ships ASA - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I'm joined by our CFO and Co-CEO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q2 2024 earnings call.



Thank you for joining us to discuss MPC Container Ships second quarter earnings. This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC's second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2024. The release, as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call are available on the investor and media section of our website.



Please be advised that the material provided and our discussion today contain certain forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.



And on that note, I would like to hand over to Moritz, who will run you through the first part of our presentation.



