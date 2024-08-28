Q1 2025 Elekta AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Nyquist - Elekta AB(publ)-Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. My name is Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations here at Elekta. With me here in Stockholm, I have Gustaf Salford, Elekta's President and CEO; and our CFO, Tobias Hagglov, who will be presenting the results.



Today's agenda starts off with Gustaf, who will present the highlights from the development during the first quarter of the fiscal year '24-'25 as well as the strategic achievements during the quarter. Then Tobias will give you details on the financials and the presentation and then we will end with Gustaf's view on Elekta's outlook. And after the presentation, there will as you usual be time for your questions.



Before we start, I want to remind you that some of the information discussed in this call contains forward-looking statements. This can include projections regarding revenue, operating results, cash flow as well as product and product development. And these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from