Q2 2024 AGFA Gevaert NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Agfa Q2 results call. Please note this conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Pascal Juery, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Pascal Juery - AGFA Gevaert NV - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Permanent Representative of PJY Management BV, Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm sitting today in the room with Viviane Dictus, the Head of Investor Relations at Agfa and the Executive Committee team. For your information, our CFO, Dirk De Man, is still absent due to medical reasons. And we're not expecting him to be back in the next month. We'll give you more information as soon as we can. I wanted to say that. So therefore, I'm going to walk you through today, the Q2 results, of course.



So key message, I think it was a solid quarter for us after a Q1 that was a little bit subdued, as you know. And two -- three very positive events. First, HealthCare IT, we are demonstrating this quarter, a clear