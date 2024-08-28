Q1 2025 J M Smucker Co Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Crystal Beiting - J M Smucker Co - Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis



Good morning. This is Crystal Beiting, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis for The J.M. Smucker Company. Thank you for listening to our prepared remarks on our fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings.



After this brief introduction, Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give an overview of the quarter's results and an update on strategic initiatives. Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, will then provide a detailed analysis of the financial results and our updated fiscal 2025 outlook.



Later this morning, we will hold a separate live question and answer webcast. During today's discussion, we will make forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations about future plans and performance.



These statements rely on assumptions and estimates, and actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Additionally, please note we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures