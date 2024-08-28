Q2 2024 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Martin Amark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - Chief Executive Officer



Hello, and welcome to the webcast today in relation to the second quarter 2024 financial report of Xbrane Biopharma. My name is Martin, I'm the CEO, and I have also our CFO, Anette Lindqvist, with me today. We will go through a brief presentation highlighting the operational advances during the past quarter and also the financials. And we will take questions thereafter, and you can ask questions, both via audio and also via the chat, and we'll do our best to answer to them.



So let's start off here. Most of those of you who are calling in probably know what we are engaged in. We are a biosimilar developer. So we're developing follow-on drugs to approved biologics, which can be launched post patent expiration or loss of exclusivity after respective originated products. Our portfolio consists of 4 biosimilars and biosimilar candidates.



First one, Ximluci, approved biosimilar to Lucentis in Europe and launched since first quarter 2023, by our commercialization partner, STADA. We are going through a regulatory process with FDA for a