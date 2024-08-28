Q2 2024 Meituan Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Meituan second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Scarlett Xu, VP and Head of Capital Markets.



Scarlett Xu - Meituan - Vice President, Head of Capital Markets, & Joint Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Xing Wang, Chairman and the CEO; and Mr. Shaohui Chen, Senior Vice President and the CFO of Meituan.



For today's call, management will first provide a review of our second quarter of 2024 results and then conduct a Q&A session. Before we start, we would like to remind you that our presentation contains forward-looking statements, which include a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ from actual results in the future.



This presentation also contains unaudited non-IFRS accounting standard financial measures that should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute