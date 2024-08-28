Q2 2024 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Oystein Kalleklev - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and thank you, everybody, for joining this second quarter result presentation for Avance Gas. I'm Oystein Kalleklev, as mentioned, CEO of Avance Gas, and I will be joined here today as usual by our CFO, Randi Bekkelund who will run you through the numbers as mentioned in the introduction. We will close the presentation today with a Q&A session where you can either ask a question by the conference call or by the chat function.



So as you can see from our competitors, we have found some inspiration in the Japanese icon, the great [wave of canavaga] by leukocyte. This feature will solve that with this last year for $2.7 million. So we made our own edition, which we call the great wave of dividends by Avance Gas. And we paid out close to them $270 million of dividends for the first half year of 2024, which means that all shareholders can buy close to hundreds of this picture.



So let's begin with the disclaimer. During the presentation, we will begin making some forward-looking statements and non-GAAP