Half Year 2024 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Juho Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - Chief Operating Officer
Welcome, everybody, to the H1 results webcast of Faron Pharmaceuticals. My name is Juho Jalkanen, the CEO of the company. I hope you've all had a relaxing summer charging your batteries because we have an action-packed second half coming up but before we go into that, let's have a look at what the first half looked like.
Standard disclaimer because we will be making some forward-looking statements. But what brings us all together here relapsed refractory MDS a dreadful condition, very poor survival, basically no effective treatment options, nothing. On the other hand, on the right-hand side, what can we possibly bring to the table we can extend survival. We have an excellent response rate. We can possibly truly change the treatment paradigm in this condition. But then to the actual H1 results.
I'm going to hand it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Yrjo.
Erik Ostrowski - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - Non-Executive Director
Hello. My name is YrjÃ¶ Wichmann. I'm the Chief
