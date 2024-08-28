Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the I-MAB Biopharma's first half 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the call to over to Tyler Ehler, Vice President, Investor Relations. Tyler, you may now begin your presentation.
Tyler Ehler - I-Mab - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to I-MAB Biopharma's first half 2024 financial results and corporate update conference call. This morning, I-MAB issued a press release reporting its first half 2024 financial results and corporate update. To access a copy of the press release, please visit the Investor Relations page of the company's website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially
Half Year 2024 I-Mab Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...