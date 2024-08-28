Q2 2024 Li Auto Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Li Autoâs second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Todayâs conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Janet Zhang, Investor Relations Director of Li Auto. Please go ahead, Janet.



Janet Zhang - Li Auto Inc - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, Carrie. Good evening and good morning, everyone! Welcome to Li Autoâs second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The companyâs financial and operating results were published in a press release earlier today and were posted on the companyâs IR website.



On todayâs call, we will have our chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Li; and our CFO, Mr. Johnny Tie Li, begin with prepared remarks. Our President, Mr. Donghui Ma; and Senior Vice President, Mr. James Liangjun Zou, will join for the Q&A discussion.



Before we continue, please be reminded that todayâs discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation