Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Edap Tms second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to, John Fraunces of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
John Fraunces - LifeSci Advisors - Investor Relations
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the Edap Tms second quarter 2024 financial and operating results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer; Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer; and Francois Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that, management's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the company's growth and expansion plans.
Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a
Q2 2024 Edap Tms SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...