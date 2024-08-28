Q2 2024 Waldencast PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Waldencast second quarter and first half 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Allison, you may begin.



Allison Malkin - ICR - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to the Waldencast PLC second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me today are Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Manuel Manfredi, Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, Michel will begin with an update on our business and vision and discuss the company's performance within the context of the beauty market. Manuel will follow with a review of the second quarter and first half performance and provide our fiscal 2024 outlook. Following this, Michel will share the strategic growth initiatives for our Milk Makeup and Obagi Medical brand.



After the prepared remarks, the operator will open the call to take questions. Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today which are