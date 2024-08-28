Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2024 Kohl's Corporation earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Rupe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.
Mark Rupe - Kohls Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you. Certain statements made on this call, including projected financial results and the company's future initiatives are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time to time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, Forward
Q2 2024 Kohls Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...