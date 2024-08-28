Q2 2024 Bath & Body Works Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Luke Long - Bath & Body Works Inc - Vice president of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Bath & Body Works second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to have recently joined the company. I look forward to continuing to connect with the investment community going forward. Joining me on the call today are Gina Boswell, Chief Executive Officer; Julie Rosen, President, Retail; and Eva Boratto, Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to this call, this morning's press release, we posted a slide presentation on our website that summarizes the information and these prepared remarks in addition to providing some related facts and figures regarding our