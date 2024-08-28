Q2 2024 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Peder Simonsen - Golden Ocean Group Ltd - Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS



Good afternoon and welcome to the Golden Ocean Q2 2024 release. My name is Peder Simonsen and I am the Interim CEO and CFO for Golden Ocean. Today, I will guide you through the Q2 numbers and forward outlook.



In the second quarter of 2024, we have the following main highlights. On our adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 ended up at $120.3 million compared to $114.3 million in the first quarter. We delivered a net income of $62.5 million and earnings per share of $0.31. This compares to a net income of $65.4 million and earnings per share of $0.33 for the first quarter.



Our adjusted net profit was $63.4 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, up from $58.4 million, and earnings per share of $0.29 in Q1. Our TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax vessels were about $28,000 per day and about $15,700 per day, respectively, and a fleet-wide net TCE of about $23,500 for the quarter. We have continued to execute on our fleet renewal strategy by selling one older Panamax vessel at an