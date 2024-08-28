Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz - Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG - Head of Investor Relations
Good afternoon. And welcome to everyone to VIG's half-year 2024 results call. Today, Liane Hirner, our CFO, will guide you through the presentation and will then answer your questions together with Peter Hofinger, who is live connected with us from the European Forum Alba. I now hand over to Liane. Please go ahead.
Liane Hirner - Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG - Chief Finance and Risk Officer, Member of the Managing Board
Thank you, Nina. And also a very warm welcome from my side to all those attending our results call. We are pleased with the results of our group, which was able to achieve -- which we were able to achieve in the first half of 2024. And the favorable development of our key figures, which are shown on slide 3, give us the confidence with regards to the expected full year performance.
On slide 3, we show our key performance indicators. Our insurance service revenue of EUR5.9 billion is up by
Half Year 2024 Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...