Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz - Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. And welcome to everyone to VIG's half-year 2024 results call. Today, Liane Hirner, our CFO, will guide you through the presentation and will then answer your questions together with Peter Hofinger, who is live connected with us from the European Forum Alba. I now hand over to Liane. Please go ahead.



Liane Hirner - Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG - Chief Finance and Risk Officer, Member of the Managing Board



Thank you, Nina. And also a very warm welcome from my side to all those attending our results call. We are pleased with the results of our group, which was able to achieve -- which we were able to achieve in the first half of 2024. And the favorable development of our key figures, which are shown on slide 3, give us the confidence with regards to the expected full year performance.



On slide 3, we show our key performance indicators. Our insurance service revenue of EUR5.9 billion is up by