Q2 2024 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Goeran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. It's a pleasure to present Cantargia half year report of what I think has been a very exciting period in the company. So to take you into the highlights, we've had a very good news flow regarding both our clinical programs.



But what I really like to point out here is that Cantargia has taken a major step forward that we now have 2 clinical programs of significance. So the CAN10 program past a number of important milestones during the period. So we are almost completed with the initial sub part of the Phase I trial and that means single dosing.



And we've had the independent safety review on unblinded data that has not picked up any safety concerns. So the safety is obviously very good on CAN10. But we also start to generate the biomarker data, which shows that we have a very potent drug. So for instance, we've documented receptor binding on to the target IL1RAP on immune cells at a relatively early and predictive dose level.



And we also generated strong biomarker data. So we'll present more about that in -- when