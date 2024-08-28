Aug 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Eduardo Landin - Hochschild Mining PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Hotchschild Mining PLC interim results for 2024. And we can go -- please go to page number 3. As we announced on the Capital Market Day, we renew our strategy. We said that we will be focused on the core business, increasing production and lowering costs.
I have to say that on this first semester, we have been very strongly as the performance, revenues has a come up 25% to $392 million in line with the new prices. And then EBITDA went up 79% to $178 million. And our all-in sustaining cash cost is at $1,510, which is at the lower end of the guidance.
In terms of growth, Mara Rosa mine has been ramp up, Monte de Carmo projects, the option to secure. Royropata project, we continue the process of the permits. And in terms of the cost discipline, we have net cash of $89 million, our net debt is $271 million, and we continue to focus on debt repayment, growth and capital return.
If we can go to Page number 4, please. In this slide, you can see our continued strong performance
Half Year 2024 Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...