Half Year 2024 Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Eduardo Landin - Hochschild Mining PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Hotchschild Mining PLC interim results for 2024. And we can go -- please go to page number 3. As we announced on the Capital Market Day, we renew our strategy. We said that we will be focused on the core business, increasing production and lowering costs.



I have to say that on this first semester, we have been very strongly as the performance, revenues has a come up 25% to $392 million in line with the new prices. And then EBITDA went up 79% to $178 million. And our all-in sustaining cash cost is at $1,510, which is at the lower end of the guidance.



In terms of growth, Mara Rosa mine has been ramp up, Monte de Carmo projects, the option to secure. Royropata project, we continue the process of the permits. And in terms of the cost discipline, we have net cash of $89 million, our net debt is $271 million, and we continue to focus on debt repayment, growth and capital return.



If we can go to Page number 4, please. In this slide, you can see our continued strong performance