Q2 2024 Five Below Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Drew. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Five Below's second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On today's call are Tom Vellios, Executive Chairman and Founder; and Ken Bull, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristy Chipman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.



I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking