Q4 2024 Nutanix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss Nutanix's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix's President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix's CFO. After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. If you'd like to read the release, please visit the press releases section of our IR website.



During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated