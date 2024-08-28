Q3 2024 HP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Orit Keinan-Nahon - HP Inc - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Parkhill, HP's Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Brown, who is the Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is a webcast and a replay will be available on our website shortly after the call for approximately one year. We posted the earnings release and accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations webpage at investor.hp.com.



As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and