Q4 2024 Iris Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Iren's fiscal year 2024 results conference call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Lincoln Tan, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lincoln Tan - Iris Energy Ltd - Director- Investor Relations



Good afternoon to all of our North American participants and good morning to those joining us from Australia. Welcome to Iren's FY24 results conference call. I'm Lincoln Tan, Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Belinda Nuclifora, CFO. Please note that certain statements that we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements.



These statements are based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statement. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer on slide 2 of the