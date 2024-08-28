VNET Group Inc (VNET) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

VNET Group Inc (VNET) reports a significant increase in net revenues and a return to profitability in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenues: Increased by 9.4% year over year to RMB1.99 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 7.3% year over year to RMB574 million.
  • Wholesale Business Revenue: Increased by 81% year over year to RMB402 million.
  • Retail Business Capacity: Increased to 52,177 cabinets with a stable utilization rate of 63.7%.
  • Net Profit: Recorded a net profit of RMB71.8 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of RMB159 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 7.7% year over year and 36.8% quarter over quarter to RMB230 million.
  • Cash Position: Total cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments reached RMB2.22 billion.
  • CapEx Guidance: Raised to RMB5 billion to RMB5.5 billion for the full year.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Expected to be in the range of RMB7.8 billion to RMB8 billion.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected to be in the range of RMB2.22 billion to RMB2.28 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net revenues increased by 9.4% year over year to RMB1.99 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.3% year over year to RMB574 million.
  • Wholesale business revenue increased by 81% year over year to RMB402 million.
  • Secured significant new orders totaling 235 megawatts, primarily for AI deployment.
  • Strong liquidity position with total cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments reaching RMB2.22 billion.

Negative Points

  • Retail IDC business showed only stable development with a utilization rate of 63.7%.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 7.7% year over year but still represent a significant cost.
  • CapEx guidance for the full year increased to RMB5 billion to RMB5.5 billion, indicating higher future expenditures.
  • Debt levels remain a concern with a net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6x.
  • The company faces competitive pressures in the IDC market, particularly in the Yangtze River Delta and Greater Beijing Area.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you please update us on the underlying demand in China, especially given the high double-digit growth in your wholesale business?
A: (Gavin Chenggang Shen, Rotating President) The demand for wholesale services is robust, with significant order wins totaling 235 megawatts. We expect this strong customer demand to continue, benefiting our wholesale business. Our retail business is also growing steadily.

Q: What preparations has VNET made for potential AI demand, and what is the expected ROI for AI-related data centers compared to non-AI ones?
A: (Gavin Chenggang Shen, Rotating President) We are fully embracing AI, with the majority of new orders being AI-related. The cost of constructing AI-oriented data centers is not significantly different from traditional ones, and we expect consistent ROI. We are leveraging innovative technologies to keep construction costs low.

Q: Can you provide details on the CapEx cost per megawatt for the Ulanqab project and the expected EBITDA margin? Also, what is the timeline for ramping up to 1.2 gigawatts of IT capacity?
A: (Gavin Chenggang Shen, Rotating President) The average construction cost per megawatt is lower due to innovative technologies. We plan to deliver the 1.2 gigawatts of capacity over five years, averaging 200 megawatts per year.

Q: What is your CapEx plan for retail, given the RMB1.8 billion spent in the first half of the year?
A: (Qiyu Wang, CFO) We allocated RMB550 million for retail capacity, including maintenance and upgrading to high-power density cabinets. We do not plan significant CapEx for retail this year, but a small portion of wholesale capacity is reserved for retail services.

Q: Could you update us on your future financing plans, especially given the increased CapEx guidance?
A: (Qiyu Wang, CFO) We have strong support from shareholders and favorable financing conditions. We are exploring C rates, private placements, and pre-rates, and we aim to keep the total debt to EBITDA ratio below 6.5x even if fully financed through debt.

Q: What is the latest pricing trend for the wholesale business, and can we expect retail business revenue to grow year-on-year in the second half?
A: (Gavin Chenggang Shen, Rotating President) The pricing for IDC capacity is stabilizing and starting to pick up. Our retail business is stable, and we are repurposing cabinets for high-power density and computing business, which should stabilize revenue growth.

Q: How do you expect the utilization rate for the wholesale business to trend in the second half and next year?
A: (Qiyu Wang, CFO) We expect the utilization rate to reach around 90% within 6 to 12 months of delivery. There may be slight fluctuations due to consolidated deliveries, but we will provide more details as we have more visibility.

Q: What is the CapEx outlook for the next few years, especially with the 1.2 gigawatts planned for Ulanqab?
A: (Qiyu Wang, CFO) We prioritize ROI for projects, especially in Ulanqab. We are exploring asset disposal and partnership models to increase CapEx capabilities without using on-balance sheet cash reserves or credit lines.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.