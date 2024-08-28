Aug 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss LifeVantage's fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 results. (Operator Instructions) Hosting today's conference will be Reed Anderson with ICR. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Anderson. Please go ahead sir.
Reed Anderson - LifeVantage Corp - ICR - Strategic Communications, Investor Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to LifeVantage Corporation's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. On the call today from LifeVantage with prepared remarks are Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer.
By now everyone should have access to the earnings release which went out this afternoon at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern time. If you have not received the release, it is available on the investor relations portion of LifeVantage's website at www
Q4 2024 LifeVantage Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...