Salesforce Inc (CRM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Operating Margin

Salesforce Inc (CRM) reports $9.33 billion in revenue and a 33.7% non-GAAP operating margin, with promising future guidance.

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.33 billion, up 8% year over year in nominal and 9% in constant currency.
  • Subscription and Support Revenue: Grew 9% year over year in nominal and 10% in constant currency.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 33.7%, up 210 basis points year over year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $892 million, up 10% year over year.
  • CRPO (Current Remaining Performance Obligation): $26.5 billion, up 10% year over year in nominal currency.
  • Fiscal Year '25 Revenue Guidance: $37.7 billion to $38 billion, growth of 8% to 9% year over year.
  • Fiscal Year '25 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance: Raised to 32.8%, a 230-basis-point improvement year over year.
  • Fiscal Year '25 Operating Cash Flow Guidance: Raised to 23% to 25% year over year.
  • Q3 Revenue Guidance: $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion, up 7% year over year in nominal and constant currency.
  • Q3 CRPO Growth Guidance: 9% year over year in nominal currency, approximately 8.5% in constant currency.
Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) reported strong financial performance with $9.33 billion in revenue, up 8% year over year.
  • The company achieved a record non-GAAP operating margin of 33.7%, up 210 basis points year over year.
  • Salesforce Inc (CRM) continues to see growth in multi-cloud deals, accounting for close to 80% of new business in the quarter.
  • The Data Cloud product is the fastest-growing organic product in the company's history, with a 130% year-over-year increase in paid customers.
  • Salesforce Inc (CRM) is launching Agentforce, a new AI-driven platform, which has received positive feedback from pilot customers and is expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

  • The Americas region showed slower growth at 7% year over year, indicating a measured buying environment.
  • The company faces challenges in certain industries such as travel, transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, and energy, which were more constrained.
  • There is a potential risk of customer dissatisfaction with AI solutions, as mentioned with Microsoft's Copilot, which could impact Salesforce Inc (CRM)'s AI adoption.
  • The transition of Amy Weaver, the CFO, could create uncertainty during the leadership change period.
  • The company is still processing the loss of two board members, which could impact internal morale and strategic direction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us understand how to build up the growth equation? Like where are you guys getting those points of growth? And when does Gen AI become a more material contributor there?
A: Marc Benioff (Chairman and CEO) - Growth is driven by three core factors: the transformation of our technology stack, verticalization of that stack, and international growth. Brian Millham (President and COO) - New innovations like Agentforce, Data Cloud, and AI enhance our core apps, driving efficiencies and reducing costs. Channel diversification and managing attrition more aggressively are also key strategies.

Q: With agents coming into the picture with productivity gains of 90% deflection rates, how does the pricing change to account for that?
A: Marc Benioff (Chairman and CEO) - Pricing will be on a consumption basis, approximately $2 per conversation. This model is similar to our Data Cloud's consumption credits, offering a high-margin opportunity.

Q: How quickly can existing customers get up and running with Agentforce? Is Data Cloud a prerequisite for driving value?
A: Marc Benioff (Chairman and CEO) - Customers can get started almost immediately. While Data Cloud enhances accuracy, it is not a prerequisite. The integrated platform allows for seamless deployment and high customer satisfaction.

Q: What does it take to get the Americas business back to double-digit growth?
A: Brian Millham (President and COO) - The measured buying environment has impacted growth, particularly in the transactional and SMB segments. However, new technology innovations and multi-cloud deals present significant opportunities for growth.

Q: How do you see the macro environment affecting Salesforce's growth, especially with potential rate reductions and post-election changes?
A: Marc Benioff (Chairman and CEO) - The macro environment is always a factor, but our focus remains on innovation and growth through new technologies like AI and Agentforce, which are expected to drive significant productivity and efficiency gains for our customers.

