Full Year 2024 Air New Zealand Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Kim Cootes - Air New Zealand Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for future playback on our Investor Centre website, which you can find at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/investor-centre.



Also on the website, you can find our annual results presentation, the annual report, and media release, as well as other relevant disclosures. This year, our annual report includes our sustainability report and our first climate statement, which has been released as a separate online document. We encourage investors to review these materials as well.



Speaking on the call today will be Chief Executive Officer, Greg Foran and Chief Financial Officer, Richard Thomson. Leila Peters, our GM of Corporate