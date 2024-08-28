Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Growth in Bitcoin Mining Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Strong financial performance driven by increased mining capacity and strategic expansion in AI cloud services.

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $54.7 million, a significant year-on-year increase of $53.3 million.
  • Bitcoin Mining Revenue: Increased from $75 million to $184 million.
  • Average Operating Cash Rate: Increased from 5.6 extra hash to 9.4 extra hash.
  • Bitcoin Mined: 4,191 bitcoins at an average realized price of $44,000.
  • AI Cloud Services Revenue: $3.1 million.
  • Average Net Electricity Cost per Bitcoin Mined: Increased from $11,000 to $18,100.
  • Other Costs: Increased from $38 million to $56 million.
  • Employee Benefit Expenses: $22 million.
  • Site Expenses: $8.7 million.
  • Insurance Costs: $7 million.
  • Professional Fees: $6 million.
  • Provision for Canadian Non-Refundable Sales Tax: $6.3 million.
  • Depreciation: Increased from $30.9 million to $51 million.
  • Net Increase in Cash: $336 million, resulting in a closing cash position of $404.6 million.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $53 million.
  • Receipts from Bitcoin Mining: $194 million.
  • Net Cash Used in Investing Activities: $499 million.
  • Net Cash from Financing Activities: $782 million.
  • Total Equity: Increased to $1 billion.
  • Total Assets: $1.2 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Iris Energy Ltd (IREN, Financial) increased its installed Bitcoin mining capacity to 15 exahash, with plans to reach 20 exahash by the end of next month and 30 exahash by the end of the year.
  • The company reported significant year-on-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $54.7 million, the highest recorded EBITDA for the company.
  • Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has expanded its data center capacity to 300 megawatts, with a target of 510 megawatts by the end of December.
  • The AI cloud service business is showing strong momentum with month-on-month revenue growth and a fully utilized fleet.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $404.6 million in cash and no external debt, providing flexibility for future growth.

Negative Points

  • Average net electricity cost per Bitcoin mined increased from $11,000 to $18,100, primarily due to the increase in global hash rate and the impact of the halving event in April 2024.
  • Operating expenses increased from $38 million to $56 million, reflecting a larger business and expanded risk compliance and reporting obligations.
  • Depreciation costs rose from $30.9 million to $51 million due to the commissioning of new assets and accelerated depreciation for older miners.
  • The company incurred a one-off cost of around $7 million to close out existing power hedges.
  • There were performance issues with the T21 miners, affecting approximately 1.5 exahash of capacity, which are being replaced.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You did a New York Analyst Update for us all a few weeks ago. Anything kind of material science that are incremental to add in the, I guess, in both strategies? And how, what's your latest thoughts here on attractiveness and Bitcoin mining versus perhaps putting more CapEx into the hosting side, shorter term and I have a follow-up.
A: Things continue to evolve every day. Bitcoin mining remains attractive as we control our destiny with 2.3 gigawatts of power. On the AI side, dealing with partners takes more time and complexity. We are optimistic about both sides but will not pursue suboptimal deals.

Q: You've got a pretty big portfolio now, but you're still kind of inside acquisition mode with a big pipeline. Can you talk about your thought process of further site acquisition given how large your portfolio is now and CapEx for more site acquisition versus CapEx for a site build-out?
A: We believe in the scarcity of power and land over the next 5-10 years. We will continue to acquire more power and land as it’s relatively low cost and builds incredible optionality for the future.

Q: You've made some key hires related to HPC recently. Can you expand on what these teams are focused on today? Should we see this as a read-through for more substantial GPU purchases in the near term?
A: We are optimistic about growing the AI cloud service business but will not pursue it just for the sake of growth. The investment in people and platform is crucial for our hyper-growth strategy.

Q: Do you have any target levels of prepayments in mind, target contract duration? And any additional color around the GPU pilot at Childress, the capital spend there, how many incremental GPUs you would add?
A: Ideally, we target 1-3 year contracts with several months of prepayments. The GPU pilot at Childress is small, around 16 GPUs, costing under $1 million, and we expect to start utilizing it imminently.

Q: Could you speak a bit to how you're deciding between going back to a single customer to take a significant swath of this capacity versus putting it on the market for on-demand customers to use?
A: We want to do both and retain flexibility. We are developing additional on-demand software capabilities while pursuing longer-term contracts.

Q: Could you give some extra color around what is enabling the extra 5 megawatts per structure? Is this something where you can go retroactively to the buildings already constructed?
A: The 25 megawatt design is a bigger version of the 20 megawatts with increased density and efficiency. It’s a go-forward strategy and not retroactive.

Q: Do you think we've bottomed out here and what do you think we can reasonably see a breakout above this $0.045 per (inaudible) hash range?
A: The key driver is the price of bitcoin. If bitcoin price increases, hash price will follow. We are positioned to survive extended periods of low bitcoin prices and capitalize when it rises.

Q: You cited in your July production update that there were some T21 miner performance issues. Can you specify what those issues were and how much extra hash is being replaced?
A: There were manufacturing defects around heat sinks and assembly quality. Bitmain has been responsive, and around 1.5 extra hash of capacity is being replaced over the coming months.

Q: Can you provide some color on what actually is on-site at the 1.4 gigawatt West Texas site?
A: It’s a greenfield site currently in the design and planning phase. We are working through the process for procuring high-voltage transformers and key lead items.

Q: Have you seen valuations from dollar per megawatt basis start to improve in areas like West Texas?
A: The market is dynamic, and valuations are evolving. We are looking at every opportunity on its face to ensure the risk-return makes sense for allocating capital.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.