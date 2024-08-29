Q2 2024 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Second Quarter and Half Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Melo Xi, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Melo Xi - Noah Holdings Ltd - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Noah's 2024 second-quarter Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Ms. Wang Jingbo, our Co-founder and Chairlady; and Mr. Zhe Yin, our co-founder, director, and CEO; and Mr. Grant Pan, our CFO. Mr. Yin will begin with an overview of our recent business highlights, followed by Mr. Pan, will discuss our financial and operational results. They will all be available to take your questions in the Q&A session that follows.



Before we begin, please note that this discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties