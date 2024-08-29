Release Date: August 29, 2024

Positive Points

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH, Financial) has successfully launched new brands, Ark Wealth Management and Olive Asset Management, to expand its global market presence.

The company reported a significant increase in overseas AUM and AUA, with a 14% year-on-year growth in AUM and a 7.4% year-on-year increase in AUA.

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) has a strong balance sheet with a current ratio of 3.0 times and zero interest-bearing debt.

The company has initiated a USD15 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) has seen robust growth in its overseas client base, with a 23% year-on-year increase in registered clients and a 62.8% year-on-year increase in active high-net-worth clients.

Negative Points

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 34.3% year-on-year and 5.1% sequentially.

The domestic insurance brokerage segment saw a 93.1% year-on-year decrease in total revenue due to concerns over the underlying asset quality of insurance firms.

The company is facing significant competition in the Hong Kong insurance market, leading to a 52.6% year-on-year decrease in revenue from global insurance products.

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) is undergoing a profound transformation, leading to short-term pressure on performance and a temporary dip in sales efficiency.

The company has suspended the distribution of domestic insurance products, impacting its short-term financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the driver behind the 15 million loss from equity affiliates in the second quarter?

A: The decrease is related to the general partner of many fund of funds. Gopher has co-investments in these funds, and when the valuation of the underlying funds is adjusted down, it is reflected proportionately on our balance sheet as equity pickup. This quarter reflects that equity pickup in some underperforming underlying funds. (Qing Pan, CFO)

Q: Management mentioned that overseas AUA will increase from 8 billion to 20 billion in the next three to five years. How long will the transition period be, and what will drive this growth?

A: Near-term challenges include suspending domestic insurance product distribution and competitive pressures in the Hong Kong insurance market. However, we are confident in our strategy to focus on healthcare and retirement products domestically and expanding our client base internationally. We have high client stickiness and see significant potential in the underserved Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth market. Our US product center will enhance our product competitiveness and expand our coverage of global top-tier GPs. (Zhe Yin, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic direction for domestic insurance products?

A: We are repositioning our domestic insurance business to focus on healthcare and retirement products. We have started marketing these products and see high interest among our clients. We expect this business to pick up starting from the third quarter. (Zhe Yin, CEO)

Q: What are the key initiatives for expanding the global market?

A: Key initiatives include enhancing our product matrix, improving operational efficiency, and serving Mandarin-speaking clients both locally and abroad. We are expanding our relationship manager team and establishing branch offices in Japan and Dubai. Our US product center will also play a crucial role in this expansion. (Zhe Yin, CEO)

Q: How is the competition in the Hong Kong insurance market affecting your business?

A: The Hong Kong insurance market is highly competitive, but regulatory authorities are implementing measures to limit malicious competition. We are strengthening our customized product services and partnering with leading insurance companies to develop exclusive products. These efforts will enhance our competitive edge. (Zhe Yin, CEO)

Q: What are the financial impacts of the transformation on the company's performance?

A: Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were CNY1.3 billion, a decrease of 27.5% year-over-year. The short-term pressure is due to the transformation of our service model and business directions. However, we are confident that these adjustments will lead to long-term success. (Qing Pan, CFO)

Q: How is the company managing costs during this transformation?

A: Operating costs and expenses fell by 18.7% year-over-year during the quarter. Compensation and benefits decreased significantly by over 20%. We are consolidating our network centers in smaller cities and improving human capital efficiency. (Qing Pan, CFO)

Q: What are the company's plans for shareholder returns?

A: The Board has authorized a USD15 million share repurchase program. This program is separate from our Corporate Actions Budget for 2024. We believe our stock is deeply undervalued, and this repurchase program will enhance our ROE and capital allocation efficiency. (Qing Pan, CFO)

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in the domestic market?

A: We are focusing on investor education, selecting products that safeguard client interests, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance. Our core strategy is client-centric, prioritizing the protection of clients' assets and achieving long-term returns. (Zhe Yin, CEO)

Q: What are the growth prospects for the company's international business?

A: We are confident in our global business growth, especially among Mandarin-speaking clients. We are seeing increased interest from global GPs in the private wealth channel, and our expertise in alternative investments gives us a competitive edge. (Jingbo Wang, Independent Director)

