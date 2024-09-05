GMS Inc Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.42 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.4 Billion Falls Short

Volume Gains and Resilient Wallboard Pricing Amid Softening End Market Demands

Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.4 billion, a 2.8% increase year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $1.484 billion.
  • Net Income: $57.2 million, a 34.1% decrease from the previous year's $86.8 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.42 per diluted share, down from $2.09 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: 31.2%, down 80 basis points from 32.0% a year ago, primarily due to steel price deflation and a shift in product mix.
  • SG&A Expenses: $315.2 million, up from $286.8 million, driven by recent acquisitions and inflationary pressures.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $31.9 million, compared to negative $6.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchases: 538,078 shares repurchased for $46.2 million, with $154.3 million remaining in repurchase authorization.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, GMS Inc (GMS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending July 31, 2024. GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products, including wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products. The company serves commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R) markets across various geographical segments in the U.S. and Canada.

Performance Overview

GMS Inc reported net sales of $1.4 billion, a 2.8% increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. However, the company faced significant challenges, including steel price deflation and economic tightening, which resulted in weaker-than-expected activity levels across all end markets, particularly in commercial and multi-family sectors.

1829104510283444224.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market environment, GMS Inc achieved volume growth and maintained resilient pricing in most of its major product lines. However, steel price deflation partially offset these gains, reducing net sales by approximately $40 million for the quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of R.S. Elliott Specialty Supply, which is expected to expand its platform for complementary products across the Southeast.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $1,448.5 million $1,409.6 million
Gross Profit $451.6 million $450.6 million
Net Income $57.2 million $86.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $145.9 million $173.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, GMS Inc had cash on hand of $53.2 million and total debt of $1.4 billion. The company reported a net debt leverage of 2.1 times, up from 1.5 times at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash used by operating activities was $22.9 million, compared to a $6.6 million source of cash in the prior year period. Free cash flow was a use of $31.9 million for the quarter.

Share Repurchases and Platform Expansion

During the quarter, GMS Inc repurchased 538,078 shares of common stock for $46.2 million. The company had $154.3 million of share repurchase authorization remaining as of July 31, 2024. Additionally, GMS Inc continued its platform expansion strategy with the acquisition of R.S. Elliott Specialty Supply, a leading distributor of exterior building products in Florida.

Analysis and Commentary

"During our first quarter of fiscal 2025, the GMS team delivered net sales of $1.4 billion, net income of $57.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $145.9 million amid what has quickly become a more challenging market environment," said John C. Turner, Jr., President and CEO of GMS. "We realized volume growth and improved or resilient pricing in most of our major product lines. Nevertheless, steel price deflation partially offset these results, and economic tightening resulted in weaker than expected activity levels across all of our end markets for the quarter, notably in commercial and multi-family, particularly in July."

Despite the near-term headwinds, GMS Inc remains confident in its business model and the resilience of its pricing for major product categories outside of steel. The company's substantial scale and breadth across the U.S. and Canada, along with its solid balance sheet and significant free cash flow generation, provide a foundation for long-term shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GMS Inc for further details.

