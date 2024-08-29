Dollar General Corp (DG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.70 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $10.2 Billion Falls Short

Net Sales Increase by 4.2%, But Earnings Fall Short

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 4.2% to $10.2 billion in Q2 2024, compared to $9.8 billion in Q2 2023, but fell short of the estimated $10.37 billion.
  • Same-Store Sales: Increased 0.5% year-over-year, driven by higher customer traffic, despite a decrease in average transaction amount.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Decreased to 30.0% from 31.1% in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased markdowns, inventory damages, and higher shrink.
  • Operating Profit: Decreased 20.6% to $550.0 million, compared to $692.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: Decreased 20.2% to $374.2 million, compared to $468.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Decreased 20.2% to $1.70, compared to $2.13 in Q2 2023, falling short of the estimated $1.78.
  • Store Activity: Opened 213 new stores, remodeled 478 stores, and relocated 25 stores during Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending August 2, 2024. The company, which operates over 20,000 locations across the rural United States, reported mixed results, with net sales increasing but earnings falling short of expectations.

1829114740102819840.png

Company Overview

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Performance and Challenges

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) reported net sales of $10.2 billion for Q2 2024, a 4.2% increase compared to $9.8 billion in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by new store openings and a 0.5% increase in same-store sales. However, the company faced challenges, including a decrease in average transaction amounts and declines in seasonal, home, and apparel categories.

Despite these gains, the company's gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 30.0% from 31.1% in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to increased markdowns, inventory damages, and a higher proportion of sales from the consumables category.

Financial Achievements

Operating profit for Q2 2024 decreased by 20.6% to $550.0 million compared to $692.3 million in Q2 2023. Net income also saw a decline, falling 20.2% to $374.2 million from $468.8 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 20.2% to $1.70, missing the analyst estimate of $1.78.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $10.2 billion $9.8 billion
Gross Profit Margin 30.0% 31.1%
Operating Profit $550.0 million $692.3 million
Net Income $374.2 million $468.8 million
Diluted EPS $1.70 $2.13

Commentary

“We made important progress on our Back to Basics plan in the second quarter,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “However, despite advancing several of our operational goals and driving positive traffic growth, we are not satisfied with our financial results, including top line results below our expectations for the quarter.”

Analysis

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) continues to face challenges in maintaining its profit margins amidst rising costs and a financially constrained core customer base. The company's efforts to enhance its value and convenience offerings are crucial as it navigates a competitive retail landscape. Despite the setbacks, Dollar General's strategic initiatives and extensive store network position it well for long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dollar General Corp for further details.

