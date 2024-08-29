Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Q2 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $1.34 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $9.29 Billion

Comparable Sales Decline, but EPS Surpasses Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $9,288 million, exceeded estimates of $9,244.39 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.34, increased 7% from $1.25 in the same quarter last year.
  • Comparable Sales: Declined 2.3%, an improvement from the 6.2% decline in the previous year.
  • Domestic Segment Revenue: $8.62 billion, a 3.0% decrease year-over-year, driven by declines in appliances, home theater, and gaming.
  • Gross Profit Rate: Improved to 23.5% from 23.1% last year, primarily due to better performance in the services category.
  • Operating Income: Increased to 4.1% of revenue from 3.6% in the previous year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $301 million returned through dividends and share repurchases in Q2 FY25.
On August 29, 2024, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q2 FY25). The company reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.34, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.14. However, revenue came in at $9,288 million, slightly below the estimated $9,244.39 million.

Company Overview

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Performance and Challenges

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) reported a 2.3% decline in comparable sales for Q2 FY25, a significant improvement from the 6.2% decline in the same quarter last year. The domestic segment saw a 2.3% decline in comparable sales, while the international segment experienced a 1.8% decline. The company attributed the decline to weaker performance in appliances, home theater, and gaming categories, partially offset by growth in tablets, computing, and services.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in sales, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) achieved a GAAP operating income margin of 4.1%, up from 3.6% in Q2 FY24. The non-GAAP operating income margin also improved to 4.1% from 3.8% last year. The company's gross profit rate increased to 23.5% from 23.1% in the domestic segment, driven by improved performance in the services category and membership offerings.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24
Revenue ($ in millions) $9,288 $9,583
GAAP Operating Income (%) 4.1% 3.6%
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.34 $1.25
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.34 $1.22

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) reported total assets of $15,624 million as of August 3, 2024, compared to $15,318 million a year earlier. The company maintained a strong cash position with $1,387 million in cash and cash equivalents. Operating cash flow for the first six months of FY25 was $817 million, a significant increase from $181 million in the same period last year.

Shareholder Returns

In Q2 FY25, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) returned $301 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on October 10, 2024.

Outlook

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) raised its FY25 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to a range of $6.10 to $6.35, reflecting better-than-expected profitability in the first half of the year. The company expects comparable sales to decline by 1.5% to 3.0% for the full year.

“Today we are reporting better-than-expected sales and profitability results for the second quarter,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. “We delivered strong results in our Domestic tablet and computing categories, which together posted comparable sales growth of 6% versus last year. With our market position, expert sales associates and compelling merchandising, we capitalized on the demand driven by customers’ desire to replace or upgrade their products combined with new innovation.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Best Buy Co Inc for further details.

