Q2 2024 Exela Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Exela Technologies second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to David Chalmers, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Chalmers - Exela Technologies Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to our earnings call to discuss our second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Our presentation has been posted to the IR section of our website. On today's call will be Matthew Brown, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Some of the matters we will discuss on today's call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in our presentation.



So, with that, I'll turn over the call to Matt.



Matthew Brown - Exela Technologies Inc - Interim Chief Financial