Release Date: August 28, 2024

Positive Points

Gross margins improved to 23.5%, up 120 basis points year-over-year and 150 basis points sequentially.

Net loss improved by $4 million this quarter.

Over $25 million of annualized savings are in process.

Legal and Loss Prevention services grew by 6.3% year-over-year and 45% sequentially.

Added 119 new logos, an increase of 40% sequentially.

Negative Points

Second quarter revenues were $245.7 million, down 10% year-over-year.

Sequential revenue declined by 5.1%, driven by project fluctuations and volume seasonality.

Information and transaction processing solutions declined by 15.2% year-over-year and 11% sequentially.

Healthcare Solutions declined by 1.1% year-over-year and 2.9% sequentially.

SG&A was up 30.5% year-over-year, including $10.1 million in write-downs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue decline and the factors contributing to it?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: The revenue decline of 10% year-over-year was primarily due to non-renewals in 2023, including a significant contract we discussed last quarter. Sequentially, revenue declined by 5.1%, driven by project fluctuations and volume seasonality.

Q: What were the main drivers behind the improvement in gross margins?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Our gross margins improved to 23.5%, up 120 basis points year-over-year and 150 basis points sequentially. This was due to our ongoing focus on driving efficiencies and cost reductions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the $10.1 million write-down included in the adjusted EBITDA?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: The $10.1 million write-down was predominantly driven by a partner contract amendment that provides for higher pricing and service expansion, resulting in a non-cash write-down of the original contract assets.

Q: How did the different segments perform during the quarter?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Information and Transaction Processing Solutions declined by 15.2% year-over-year and 11% sequentially. Healthcare Solutions declined by 1.1% year-over-year and 2.9% sequentially. Legal and Loss Prevention Services grew by 6.3% year-over-year and 45% sequentially.

Q: What are the key focus areas for the company in the second half of the year?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Our focus for the back half of the year remains on driving revenue stabilization, continued margin improvement, and strategic growth initiatives.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new ACV and logos added during the quarter?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: We expanded growth opportunities with over $40 million of new Annual Contract Value (ACV) won in the quarter, an increase of 50% sequentially, and added 119 new logos, an increase of 40% sequentially.

Q: How is the company managing its liquidity and cash flow?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: We ended the quarter with over $30 million in unrestricted cash and made our semi-annual interest payment. Cash flow from operations continues to improve with over $12 million of positive operating cash flow in the quarter.

Q: What were the main reasons for the increase in SG&A expenses?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: SG&A was up 30.5% year-over-year, including $10.1 million in write-downs. Excluding these items, SG&A was down approximately 18% year-over-year, driven by reductions in legal and professional fees as well as employee-related costs.

Q: How did the Healthcare Solutions segment achieve margin improvements?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Healthcare Solutions saw a 630 basis points gain in margins year-over-year due to the implementation of additional technology features and achieved savings.

Q: What are the company's strategic growth initiatives moving forward?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer: We are focusing on driving revenue stabilization, continued margin improvement, and expanding growth opportunities through new contracts and strategic partnerships.

