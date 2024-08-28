Q2 2025 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to CrowdStrike's Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Maria, please go ahead.



Maria Riley - CrowdStrike Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth, including projections, and expected performance, including our outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2025, and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are