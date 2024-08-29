Gap Inc. Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.54, Revenue Hits $3.7 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Old Navy and Gap Brands

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $3.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.63 billion.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 3%, driven by strong performance at Old Navy and Gap brands.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 42.6%, a 500 basis point increase from last year, benefiting from lower commodity costs and improved promotional activity.
  • Operating Income: $293 million, with an operating margin of 7.9%, a significant improvement from last year's 2.9%.
  • Net Income: $206 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share (GAAP EPS) of $0.54.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a 59% increase from the prior year.
  • Store Count: 3,568 locations globally, with a 4% increase in store sales and a 7% increase in online sales year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, known for its iconic brands such as Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, reported significant improvements across key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,600 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

Q2 Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) reported net sales of $3.7 billion, a 5% increase compared to the same period last year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $3.63 billion. Comparable sales were up 3% year-over-year, driven by strong performances from Old Navy and Gap brands.

1829180037925072896.png

Store sales increased by 4%, while online sales saw a 7% rise, representing 33% of total net sales. The company ended the quarter with 3,568 store locations in about 40 countries, of which 2,541 were company-operated.

Key Financial Metrics

Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) achieved a gross margin of 42.6%, up 500 basis points from last year, primarily due to lower commodity costs and improved promotional activity. Operating income was $293 million, with an operating margin of 7.9%, a significant improvement from the previous year's 4.9%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $3.7 billion $3.55 billion
Gross Margin 42.6% 37.6%
Operating Income $293 million $106 million
Net Income $206 million $117 million
Diluted EPS $0.54 $0.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a 59% increase from the prior year. Net cash from operating activities was $579 million, and free cash flow was $397 million. The company also paid a second-quarter dividend of $0.15 per share, totaling $56 million.

Brand Performance

Old Navy continued to lead with net sales of $2.1 billion, up 8% from last year, and comparable sales up 5%. Gap brand also showed positive momentum with net sales of $766 million, a 1% increase, and comparable sales up 3%. Banana Republic's net sales remained flat at $479 million, while Athleta saw a slight decline with net sales of $338 million, down 1%.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Given the strong second-quarter results, Gap Inc (GAP, Financial) has reaffirmed its net sales and operating expense outlook for fiscal 2024. The company has increased its outlook for gross margin and operating income growth, reflecting its confidence in continued performance improvements.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gap Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.