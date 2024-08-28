Release Date: August 28, 2024

Positive Points

Regis Corp (RGS, Financial) successfully refinanced its debt, reducing indebtedness by over $80 million and saving approximately $7 million in annual cash interest.

The company achieved adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million for fiscal year 2024, up from $21 million in fiscal year 2023.

Operating income improved significantly, reaching $20.9 million in fiscal year 2024 compared to $8.8 million in the prior year.

The company reported a net gain of $94.6 million due to the extinguishment of debt, utilizing U.S. federal and state NOLs to offset the entire tax liability.

Regis Corp (RGS) completed the migration to a single point-of-sale system, Zenoti, which is expected to drive sales growth through better data utilization and personalized marketing.

Negative Points

Total fourth quarter revenues declined by $6.3 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in franchise rental income and advertising fund revenue.

System-wide same-store sales declined by 1.3% in the fourth quarter.

The company continues to see significant net store closures, with a net 149 locations closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Customer retention remains a major challenge, and stylist availability is down by around one full-time employee per salon compared to 4.5 years ago.

Despite improvements, the company still faces a softer sales environment due to macroeconomic factors and ongoing business challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the refinancing and its impact on Regis Corp's financial health?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: The refinancing with TCW and MidCap Financial has reduced our indebtedness by over $80 million, saving us approximately $7 million in cash interest annually. This has also extended our debt maturity from August 2025 to June 2029, providing increased financial flexibility and allowing us to focus on growth initiatives.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the improvement in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024?

A: Kersten Zupfer, CFO & EVP: The $4.9 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA to $25.9 million was primarily driven by lower G&A expenses, reduced rent, and the recognition of noncash revenue related to gift card breakage. These were partially offset by lower core franchise revenue.

Q: How has the sale of OpenSalon Pro impacted Regis Corp's operations?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: The sale of OpenSalon Pro to Zenoti has allowed us to focus on our core salon business and established a long-term, sustainable technology partnership for our franchisees. This move also provided cash proceeds that contributed to deleveraging our balance sheet.

Q: What are the main challenges facing Regis Corp, and how do you plan to address them?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: The main challenges include significant net store closures, customer retention, and stylist availability. We plan to address these by driving traffic to our salons, improving operational rigor, and implementing focused digital marketing initiatives to increase customer retention and frequency.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected G&A savings for fiscal year 2025?

A: Kersten Zupfer, CFO & EVP: We expect our fiscal year 2025 G&A to be in the range of $40 million to $42 million, with a run rate closer to $38 million to $40 million. This represents approximately $6 million in savings compared to fiscal year 2024, driven by further rightsizing of the organization and subleasing corporate office space.

Q: What are the expected benefits from the Zenoti migration?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: The Zenoti migration consolidates our point-of-sale system, allowing us to utilize scale benefits and drive sales growth through personalized marketing. We expect to receive $7 million to $9 million in proceeds from this migration over the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025.

Q: How is Regis Corp planning to drive traffic back into its salons?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: We plan to drive traffic by building loyalty to increase repeat visits from existing guests and attracting new and lapsed guests. Our priorities include operational rigor and focused digital marketing initiatives, such as the Supercuts Rewards loyalty program.

Q: What is the outlook for fiscal year 2025 in terms of adjusted EBITDA and cash generation?

A: Kersten Zupfer, CFO & EVP: We expect adjusted EBITDA to increase in fiscal year 2025, along with improved net income and cash generation due to lower go-forward interest expenses and continued focus on G&A savings.

Q: How has the leadership team evolved to support Regis Corp's strategic goals?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: We have solidified our leadership team by adding complementary skill sets and franchise experience. We have also restructured to a more brand-centric approach with multiple executive vice presidents overseeing core brands and newly created operational excellence roles to drive accountability and compliance.

Q: What are the key focus areas for Regis Corp moving forward?

A: Matthew Doctor, President, CEO, & Director: Our key focus areas include driving traffic to our salons, improving operational execution, and implementing digital marketing initiatives. We aim to build loyalty, increase customer retention, and enhance the overall customer experience through excellence standards and the Supercuts Rewards loyalty program.

