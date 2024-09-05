Bill Nygren's Strategic Exits and Acquisitions Highlight Q2 2024 Moves, with a Focus on KKR & Co Inc

Insight into Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Their Market Implications

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at The Oakmark Fund, The Oakmark Select Fund, and the Oakmark Global Select Fund, is renowned for his value investing approach. With an M.S. in Finance and a B.S. in Accounting, Nygren and his team invest in undervalued companies, aiming for long-term price alignment with intrinsic business value. Their investment criteria focus on stock price discounts, free cash flows, and high managerial ownership, treating each investment as a stake in the business rather than just a share purchase.

1829187511499517952.png

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding two new stocks:

  • Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial) was the primary new addition with 4,599,412 shares, making up 1.37% of the portfolio and valued at $277.16 million.
  • Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG, Financial) followed, comprising 7,500,000 shares or approximately 1.08% of the portfolio, with a total value of $218.4 million.

Key Position Increases

Nygren also significantly increased his stakes in several companies:

  • Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) saw an addition of 1,070,813 shares, bringing the total to 1,360,813 shares. This adjustment marks a 369.25% increase in share count and impacts the portfolio by 1.28%, with a total value of $329.94 million.
  • Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) had an increase of 885,000 shares, resulting in a total of 1,870,000 shares. This represents an 89.85% increase in share count, with a total value of $480.78 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited several holdings in Q2 2024:

  • KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial): All 3,930,000 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.93%.
  • Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial): The entire stake of 1,754,200 shares was liquidated, resulting in a -1.08% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Nygren reduced his positions in several key stocks:

  • American Express Co (AXP, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,467,000 shares, a -76.89% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.63%. The stock traded at an average price of $231.59 during the quarter and has returned 10.37% over the past three months and 39.88% year-to-date.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS, Financial) was reduced by 296,800 shares, a -40.38% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%. The stock's average trading price was $438.8 during the quarter, with returns of 11.58% over the past three months and 33.16% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 55 stocks. The top holdings included 3.87% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 3.27% in Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), 3.02% in General Motors Co (GM, Financial), 3.02% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), and 2.99% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial). The portfolio is mainly concentrated across 10 industries, with significant investments in Financial Services, Communication Services, Industrials, and Technology.

1829187584807563264.png

1829187665149456384.png

