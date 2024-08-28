Full Year 2024 Bid Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Koseff - Bid Corporation Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody, or good evening, depending on where you are in the world. I'm Stephen Koseff, the Chairman of Bidcorp. It's a pleasure to welcome all of you to the Bidcorp results presentation.



As a Board, we are very proud of the executive management, David and Bernard and all their management teams around the world for the achievement in what was a more difficult environment, delivering HEPS growth of 15.5% and a dividend growth of 16%.



And the Bidcorp philosophy of running an entrepreneurial decentralized business model in multiple geographies driven by organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions and supported by a strong culture that focus on our people, customers, and stakeholders and is committed to strong governance and ethical behavior continues to show positive results.



Before I hand over to Bernard and Dave to present, I'd like to thank both of them and their executive teams and all 29,000 employees for their continued dedication, drive, and enthusiasm that has enabled these