Half Year 2024 Ageas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for dialing into this conference call and for being with us for the presentation of Ageas' results for the first half of 2024. I'm joined here in the room by the new executive committee that we have installed in the first half of this year.



I'm happy and proud to report that Ageas continues to deliver against the Impact24 growth strategy with inflows up 14% at constant FX and scope on scope the divestment of our French operations last year. Our inflows reached for the first time ever, the EUR10 billion mark over only half year. We achieved a remarkable growth in